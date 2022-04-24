Incessant explosions, d3ath in Lagos, Imo are avoidable — Minister





By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

MINISTER of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has decried the latest explosions which occurred in Lagos and Imo states in less than one week, saying the disastrous incidences were avoidable.

The minister sympathized with the government and people of Imo, Lagos and Ogun states following the developments.

Recall that a deadly explosion occurred at an illegal oil refining site on Friday night killing scores of people at Abaezi forest in the Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

Earlier on Thursday, a tanker ladden with 45,000 litres of PMS crashed and spilled its content across Lagos and Ogun states along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The d3ath of a male adult was reported.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper