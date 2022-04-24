Iwobi’s Everton fall 2-0 to Liverpool, drop into relegation zone





Alex Iwobi played all 90 minutes as Everton lost 2-0 to Liverpool in Sunday’s Merseyside derby and dropped into the relegation zone as a result.

Andy Robertson and Divock Origi headed Liverpool to within one point of leaders Manchester City as their second-half goals compounded Everton’s relegation worries.

In a first half high on effort but low on scoring chances, the best opportunity fell to Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure on 34 minutes, but he fired wide from Richarlison’s pass.

Indeed, Liverpool had 86 per cent possession, but Everton’s resolute defending frustrated the Reds as they failed to record a shot on target in the opening half at Anfield for only the second time this season.

Everton were a whisker away from breaking the deadlock after 56 minutes but Anthony Gordon dragged his shot wide of the far post.

Liverpool introduced…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper