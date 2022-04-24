Lack of TRCN registration: 300,000 teachers may miss out on new welfare package





By Adesina Wahab

No fewer than 300,000 teachers in public primary and secondary schools in the country may miss benefiting from the goodies contained in the new welfare package the government wants to implement for teachers in its employ.

Findings by the Vanguard revealed that the development is because such teachers are not licensed, certificated and registered by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, TRCN.

It was gathered that the government has made being registered with the TRCN a condition for benefiting from the scheme.

From investigation by our correspodent, the TRCN, which conducts Professional Qualifying Examination, PQE, four times a year, has so far registered and licensed about 800,000 teachers out of the about 1.1 million teachers in public schools.

Speaking on the matter, the Registrar of the TRCN, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, said being licensed by the TRCN is a requirement for benefiting from the package.

