Monitor your children against drug abuse, NDLEA urges parents





National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Enugu State Command, has urged parents to closely monitor the activities of their children to stem the tide of illicit drug abuse in the society.

NDLEA’s Assistant State Commander, Drug Demand Reduction Department, Mr Adjai Eyiuche, stated this during the Mothering Sunday celebration at St. Mulumba Catholic Church, Enugu on Sunday.

Eyiuche, who addressed the worshippers during the advocacy visit, said that the appeal followed the high incidence of drug abuse and production among young people in the state.

He said that the most abused illicit drug in the state was crystal meth, popularly called ‘mkpuru mmiri’ in Igbo language.

The NDLEA chief said that the state ranked second in illicit drug production and that it had major clandestine laboratories where crystal meth was produced in the South-East zone.

He said that three of such laboratories in Udi, Nkanu West and Trans-Ekulu were recently busted and destroyed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper