Nigerians paid more on transportation in March – NBS





By Emmanuel Elebeke

Nigerians spent more on transportation in March, the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS has said.

In its monthly Transport Fare Watch for March 2022 released on Sunday, the Bureau said

the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey, increased by 4.43 per- cent on a month-on-month from N44,825.04 in February 2022 to N 46,810.62 in March 2022.

This report covered different categories of transportation: bus journey within the city per drop constant route; bus journey intercity, state route, charge per person; air fare charge for specified routes single journey; journey by motorcycle (Okada) per drop; and water way passenger transport.

On a year-on-year, the report indicates that air fare rose by 28.26percent (N36,495.41) in March 2021.

For the road transportation, the average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity per drop rose to N3,270.94 in March 2022, indicating an increase of 5.29percent on a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper