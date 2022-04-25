2023: 46 years old declare for presidency in APC





By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – FOURTY-SIX years old businessman, Mr. Stanley Osifo, yesterday in Benin City declared his intention to contest for President of the country on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said he had the capacity to reposition the country and that he was motivated because he could provide solution to the myriads of problems facing the country.

He addressed the party State chairman and members of his Executive at the party Secretariat.

Members disrupt Osun APC meeting over 2023 tickets

He said “I am here to let you know why I want to run for President. I did it 2019 when I was in PDP”, he said, citing insecurity across the country, the dwindling economy and the need for community policing, for his decision.

He promised to “fight corruption, address the problem of incessant strike by ASUU, students involvement in ritual killings by bringing social programmes to tackle the menace and other vices killing the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper