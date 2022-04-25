2023: North divided over power shift to South





…Core North not ready to cede power —Source

…North may produce APC, PDP candidates

…North is worse off because of zoning — Suswam

…Igbo group storms Abuja, rallies Nigerians for South-East

…PDP must avoid self-immolation over zoning —Ekpotu

By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor

AHEAD of the 2023 presidential election, northern leaders are divided over the clamour for a power shift to the South.

While some northern leaders want the power to return to the South after President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term and are spearheading the quest of some southern presidential aspirants, some northerners, especially the Core North, still want the region to retain power, a top politician from the North told Vanguard, weekend.

As it is, the North may produce the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC; Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; and some of the top parties, a development that may hurt the chance of the South producing Buhari’s…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper