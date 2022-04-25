2023 Presidency: We’re not involved in  emergence of PDP consensus candidates — Northern Elders





By Luminous Jannamike

Abuja—The Northern Elders Forum, NEF, has denied direct involvement in the emergence of former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, as the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, consensus candidates of the north, ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

NEF’s Director, Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said this in a statement, dismissing reports that northern elders had endorsed Mohammed and Saraki after a meeting in Minna, Niger State.

Consensus: Fresh crisis looms in PDP as NWC moves to reconcile presidential aspirants

According to him, the Forum is non-partisan, but strongly committed to the creation of a level playing field which will allow the emergence of only the best leaders in next year’s elections.

The NEF spokesman warned mischief makers against causing confusion over the role of the Forum’s Chairman, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, in efforts to create consensus among four aspirants for the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper