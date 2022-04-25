Breakfastloading: I want him as a lover not friend





Dear Bunmi,

A few months ago, I became friends with this great guy.

Eventually, we started going out and were into heavy petting. I’ve developed serious feelings for him.

We’re together all the time, but he doesn’t want to have sex because he’s afraid of hurting our friendship.

I feel like we’re in a relationship already. Is he some sort of a freak?

Yosola, by e-mail.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper