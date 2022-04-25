Dariye, Nyame: You are deceitful, Falana tells FG





By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

Human Rights Lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana has described the government of President Muhammadu Buhari as deceitful.

Falana accused Buhari of deceitfully riding to power on the anti-corruption mantra only to gain the power and abandoned the promised fight against financial heists being perpetrated by crooked politicians and elites, saying events in recent times have exposed the deceit of the government.

The lawyer who was reacting to the last week’s state pardon extended to former governors of Plateau state, Joshua Dariye and Taraba state, Jolly Nyame who were jailed for stealing their various state funds, noted that the action of the government has further legitimised corruption and mismanagement of public funds in the country.

Speaking with newsmen in his country home of Ilawe-Ekiti, Ekiti South West local government area of Ekiti State at the weekend during the tenth coronation anniversary of Alawe of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper