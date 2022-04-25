Etteh lauds Governor Emmanuel, Akwa Ibom PDP for upholding zoning





.

… Says Governor Udom Emmanuel is the conscience of the People

The immediate past Commissioner for Special Duties in Akwa Ibom State, Rt Hon. Okpolupm Etteh has lauded The State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel who is the leader of the party in the State and the State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for Upholding the existing zoning arrangement in the State.

Etteh made this known while speaking with newsmen, Saturday 23 April 2022 in Uyo, a day after the State Chapter of the Party took its stance on zoning across the three Senatorial Districts and ten Federal Constituencies of the State.

The former Senior Honorary Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties appreciated the visionary leadership of the State Governor which he said has helped stabilized the State politically and economically, adding that his support to the party over the years in the State and country has seen it grown in leap and bound.

“Governor Udom Emmanuel has once again proven to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper