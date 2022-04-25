Imo Explosion: 11 CSOs accuse FG of failure to address factors behind proliferation of illegal refineries





…say FG condemning act not enough

…allege security agents being part of the deal

…task FG on tackling poverty, neglect of the region

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

AS 100 people were consumed by an explosion that rocked an illegal refinery site last week Saturday near Ohaji-Egbema Local government Area of Imo State, 11 Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, Monday, accused the Federal Government of failing to address factors behind the proliferation of illegal refineries in the Niger Delta region.

This was contained in a joint statement with the subject ‘Another Oil Blow Out in the Niger Delta: A Hundred Deaths Too Many’ signed by leaders of the CSOs including Nnimmo Bassey-Health of Mother Earth Foundation; Ken Henshaw-We the People; Akinbode Oluwafemi-Corporate Accountability and Popular Participation Africa (CAPPA); Prince Chima Williams-Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN); Emem Okon-Kebetkache Women Development Resource Centre;…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper