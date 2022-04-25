Katsina elders appeal to Fashola to complete abandoned road project





By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Elders’ Forum has appealed to the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola to call on the contractors handling the Kano – Katsina road project to return back to site after abandoning the project for over three months.

The road which used to be a single carriage way is being upgraded to a dual-carriage way to ease the flow of traffic on the highway.

Alhaji Aliyu Sani Mohammed the Secretary, Katsina State Elders Forum made the appeal during an interview with some journalists in Katsina.

The road project which is said to be over 65% complete has been abandoned by the contractors for the past three months, the elder statesman noted.

When asked on why the project contractor abandoned the site, the elder statesman said: “We don’t know but a source had it that the contractors want compensations to be paid to property owners in the affected areas and as far as we are concerned compensation is supposed to be paid by the Federal…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper