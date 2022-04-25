NDLEA nabs drug baron behind N3billion Tramadol linked to Abba Kyari’s team





By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The billionaire drug baron behind the N3billion Tramadol deal involving the embattled suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Abba Kyari-led Intelligence Response Team, IRT, Chief Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

After months of surveillance and evading arrest, Ukatu who is Chairman of Mallinson Group of Companies has eventually nabbed onboard a flight to Abuja at the MM2 terminal of the Lagos airport, Ikeja on Wednesday 13th April.

Investigations reveal he’s been a major importer of large consignments of different brands and high dosages of Tramadol Hydrochloride, ranging from 120mg, 200mg, 225mg and 250mg, all of which are illicit.

Ukatu owns pharmaceutical and plastic manufacturing companies, which he used as a cover to import illicit drugs into…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper