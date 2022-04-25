No missing herdsmen, cows in Ogbaru, says Anambra council boss





.

The Chairman of Ogbaru Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra, Mr Arinzechukwu Awogu, has said that no herdsman was kidnapped nor cows rustled in the area.

Awogu stated this in a statement issued in Awka and made available to newsmen on Monday.

He described as misleading, a report credited to the Southeast Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, that 10 herdsmen were kidnapped and 300 cows rustled.

He explained that there was a misunderstanding between farmers in Okija, in Ihiala LGA, and the herdsmen, which made the herders flee the area to safety.

Awogu stated that herders, who abandoned their cows to take refuge, later returned to recover them when calm returned to the area.

He added that he was personally involved in restoring normalcy in the area, in conjunction with the leadership of MACBAN.

He, therefore, wondered why a case of kidnap and rustling would be reported in the media.

Narrating what…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper