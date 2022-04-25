Oromoni: Court bars journalists from inquest over minors





Sylvester Oromoni

A coroner sitting in Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, on Monday, barred journalists and other interested parties from covering and witnessing the inquest.

The case aims to unravel the circumstances that led to the death of a 12-year-old student of Dowen College Lagos, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr.

The registrar of the court announced that the hearing was mainly for lawyers, and urged newsman and other interested parties to leave the courtroom.

It was learnt that the decision was taken because some of the senior students of Dowen College accused of beating the deceased were in court to testify.

A representative of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Ikeja branch, Mr Benard Oniga, said journalists would not be allowed to cover the proceedings during the week as minors would be…







