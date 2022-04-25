Rudiger agrees four-year deal with Real Madrid – Report





Rudiger

By Emmanuel Okogba

Wantaway Chelsea defender, Antonio Rudiger has reportedly reached an agreement with Spanish giants, Real Madrid on a deal that would last till 2026.

Reports of Rudiger wanting to leave the club has increased in the past week before coach, Thomas Tuchel confirmed on Sunday.

Rudiger who has been phenomenal in defence for Chelsea this season reached a verbal agreement with the La Liga leaders and will move at the end of this season.

Tuchel had described the news as a ‘sad development’ considering the role the Germany international plays in the team. Rudiger was pivotal in Chelsea’s run to winning their second UEFA Champions League title last season under the management his compatriot.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper