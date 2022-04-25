STOCK MARKET: Investors’ dividend earnings up 47.1% to N1.1trn





lAs RoI outperforms GDP growth, inflation

lReturns not reflecting on share price-Shareholders

lDangote Cement takes lead with N340.8bn

By Peter Egwuatu

Stock market investors are set to enjoy a 47.1 per cent YoY increase in dividend earnings to N1.1 trillion for the financial year ended 2021, up from N732.9 billion the preceding year 2020.

The Return on Investment, RoI, which outperformed the economy by 43.7 percentage points, follows the proposed dividend payout from 23 of the companies listed on Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX.

Capital market operators attributed the improved RoI to the economic recovery witnessed in 2021, resulting in Gross Domestic Product, GDP growth of 3.4%, Year on year, YoY, in 2021, the fastest in seven years. The last time Nigeria’s economy grew more than 3.4% was in 2014, when the real GDP expanded by 6.22% YoY.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper