Wanted bandit terrorising Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba arrested by military; others killed

The wanted leader of a notorious bandit gang terrorising communities in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states, Leggi Jibrin, has been arrested after a gun battle with troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS, the joint military/security operation covering the three states.

It was gathered from a security source that the wanted bandit, who had been on the radar of OPWS, was arrested by the troops at Agam/Gidan Bawa village in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State during a sting operation.

The source stated that the operation, which took place last Wednesday and Thursday on the directive of the Force Commander, Major General Kevin Aligbe, also led to the rescue of five kidnap victims by the troops deployed to Ugya in Toto LGA of the state.

