What They Will Not Tell You

By Femi Fani-Kayode

Make of the following what you will and work out the implications.

Of the 13 leaders that have led our country since 1960 seven were working for the British MI6 and/or the American CIA.

Only the remaining six were working solely for Nigeria.

The other seven were firmly within the power, control and grip of the British and the Americans.

In short, they were nothing but spies and informants that were carefully and craftily planted.

Again of the five Nigerian leaders that died whilst on the throne, every single one of them was murdered in cold blood by local agents of the CIA with the tacit and implicit support of M16 and Langley.

Again no military coup has ever been successful in Nigeria without the tacit backing and support of M16 and/or the CIA.

Every nation has its secrets but most of them are classified and are known only to the more experienced, circumspect and cerebral members of the intelligence community. Nigeria is no…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper