Why I want to represent Akoko-Edo in Reps – Bankole-Balogun





By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AN aspirant for the House of Representatives in Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo state, Oladele Bankole-Balogun on Monday said he is interested in becoming the member to represent the Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives because he can make the difference.

Speaking to Vanguard shortly after his consultation and meeting with leaders and members of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) across the ten wards that make up the constituency, Bankole-Balogun who was at a time the Federal Commissioner representing Edo State in the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) said the people of the constituency have been underrepresented in the green chamber since 2011and that this is the time for the PDP to take over.

He said: “For almost twelve solid years, the people of Akoko-Edo constituency have not enjoyed the dividends of democracy, what we have been hearing are promises unfulfilled and this is the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper