World Malaria Day: Pharmacists call for  increased awareness

By Chioma Obinna

As Nigeria Monday joined the world to mark the 2022 World Malaria Day, pharmacists under the auspices of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, ACPN, have called for concerted and prompt actions as well as close collaboration with the government and the communities to end the malaria scourge in the country.

In a press statement signed by its National Chairman, Pharm. Adewale Oladigbolu.

Oladigbolu, Who spoke on the theme of this year’s celebration “Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives”, stressed the need for investments and innovation that will bring new vector control approaches, diagnostics, antimalarial medicines and other tools to speed the pace of progress against malaria.

Quoting the Message from WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti on the commemoration of this year’s World Malaria Day, he said the past year has seen significant breakthroughs in malaria prevention and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper