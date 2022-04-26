2023: Enugu can’t afford to disrupt Ugwuanyi’s legacy of peace — Rev Nwoye





•I’ve experience, exposure, capacity to take Enugu to next level

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Reverend Ifeanyi Nwoye was deputy governor of Enugu State under Governor Sullivan Chime. The former chairman of Nkanu Local Government Area, Commissioner, business administrator and coordinator of a religious body with a network of over 3,000 churches, is one of the leading governorship aspirants in Enugu State.

In this interview, he speaks on his vision for the state and how to sustain the legacy of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

On why he is aspiring to govern Enugu State in 2023 on the platform of the PDP

Those who objectively compare the steady but sure progress of the PDP in Enugu State in the past seven years with the chaos delivered by APC in other states will appreciate why philosophers like Plato rationalised that, to assure economic progress humans came together to form viable community states in order to obtain the security needed for meaningful progress.

I aspire…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper