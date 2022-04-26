Achohra,Odjede felicitates with Dan Dolor at 50





Dan Dolor

Olorogun Ochuko Achohra and Engr Felix Odjede have felicitated with the Chief Executive Officer of Dan Dolor Limited, Chief Dafe Dan Dolor, on the occasion of his 50th birthday celebration.

In a congratulatory message jointly signed by the duo during the official ceremony of Chief Dan Dolor’s gubernatorial consultation dinner held at the London Park Lane Hilton which was attended by members of Delta State political family, they described Dan Dolor as a thoroughbred Businessman who has the potentials to transform Delta State.

Dandolor felicitates with Oyeye at 50

“Dan Dolor is a patriotic Deltan, who continuously initiates small scale businesses that cater for locals in his immediate community back home.

“Distance has not affected the commitment he has for Deltans, despite residing in the UK, Dan Dolor is abreast of the challenges of his people.

“It’s our prayer that God will continue protecting and grant him the needed strength to help in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper