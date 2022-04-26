Airline partners Wakanow to deliver best-in-class booking to customers





.

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

UNITED Nigeria Airline, UNA, has entered into a partnership with Wakanow, a travel tech company, to provide greater value to customers by delivering real-time inventory and flight schedules.

Chief Executive Wakanow, Mr Adebayo Adedeji, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said with the support of Wakanow, the airline would concentrate on its core mandate which is moving travellers across the country, while the company would ensure travellers had the best-in-class booking experience.

Adedeji said: “We are excited to commence this partnership with United Nigeria. We have promised our customers that we are the best plug for their local and international travels.

‘’We will continue to deliver on this promise and with this partnership, we have gone a step further to delight African travellers.’’

In her remark, Chief Commercial Officer, Wakanow, Mrs Adenike Macaulay, added that with the integration, Nigerians would rest…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper