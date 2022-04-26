ARDN President, Djibril Diallo to headline UN Red card campaign in Costa Rica





The founder and President of African Renaissance and Diaspora Network, (ARDN), Dr Djibril Diallo has been invited to the state house by the First Vice President of Costa Rica to harness the integration, development and protection of human rights of people of African descent.

The invitation letter sent through the office of the vice president and seen by Vanguard newspaper, partly read:

“The Alvarado Quesada Administration established as one of its priority axes of domestic and foreign policy, the promotion, protection and defense of the human rights of people of African descent.

“Aware of this commitment, the Government of the Republic, through the First Vice Presidency, has promoted multiple actions aimed at disseminating, preserving and promoting the culture and rights of this population.

“Given your long history of defending the human rights of Africans and people of African descent, as well as within the framework of the establishment of the United Nations…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper