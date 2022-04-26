ASUU: I have done what Napoleon couldn’t do – Ngige





Senator Chris Ngige

—-Says ASUU makes negotiations difficult

…Mourns Alabo Graham Douglas

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has said that he has done what many cannot do to forestall strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

Senator Ngige also dismissed insinuations that he is responsible for the ongoing action by the union, saying that his work was only to conciliate and not to implement agreements reached.

Speaking on a Silver Bird Television Live Interview Programme, the Minister said he has successfully conciliated 1683 industrial disputes since assumption of office in 2015, and has been taking extra measures beyond his statutory responsibilities, to forestall strike and ensure action is promptly suspended when workers unions make it inevitable.

Ngige also said the untiring efforts of his office towards peaceful national industrial milieu , sleepless nights as a parent whose children are…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper