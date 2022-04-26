Ataga: Alleged murder trial of Chidinma stalled again





By Onozure Dania

LAGOS—THE ongoing trial of an undergraduate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Chidinma Ojukwu, over the alleged murder of Michael Ataga, the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, was, again, stalled, yesterday, to enable the prosecution put their house in order.

Ojukwu is standing trial before a Lagos High Court, sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS, and she is charged with murder, stealing and forgery alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu, and one Adedapo Quadri.

At the resumed hearing of the case, yesterday, the prosecution counsel, Mrs A. O. Oluwafemi, told the court that the prosecution obtained a subpoena from the court and served the document on two banks.

ALSO READ:

Lagos govt arraigns Chidinma, 2 others over Ataga murder saga Ataga’s Murder Saga: Chidinma’s trial stalled because ‘witness is not composed’ Alleged murder of Super TV CEO: Trial stalled

Oluwafemi, who is the Deputy Director of Lagos State Directorate of Public…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper