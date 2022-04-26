Establish global ICT centre for Nigerians, Africans – Pantami charges Huawei





By Prince Okafor

Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) has asked technology company, Huawei, to establish a global ICT centre for the training of Nigerians and Africans.

Pantami disclosed this during the kick off of the implementation of the Federal Government and Huawei Memorandum of Understanding aimed at providing ICT skills to Nigerian youths in Abuja.

The MoU aims at promoting the partnership between the Ministry of Communication and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. to establish two core ICT projects in Nigeria: the Huawei ICT Academy Project and the Huawei ICT Talent Cultivation Project in line with the Ministry’s National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for the development and promotion of Digital Economy and growth in Nigeria.

According to him, “The Nigerian government is thankful to Huawei especially looking at how the country has benefited in the CSR programs. The President of Nigeria, His Excellency Muhammadu…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper