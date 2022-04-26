FG’s deficit spending rises 23% to N7.3 trn





By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Deficit spending by the Federal Government (FG) rose by 23.7 per cent, YoY, to N7.3 trillion in 2021 from N5.9 trillion recorded in 2020.

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, disclosed this in its fourth quarter 2021 (Q4’21) Statistical Bulletin report.

The 23 per cent rise in FG’s deficit spending was caused by a 17.4 per cent increase in expenditure which subdued the 9.2 per cent increase in revenue.

According to the CBN, FG’s total revenue for 2021 rose to N4.39 trillion in 2021, from N4.02 trillion recorded in 2020, representing a 9.2 per cent rise.

On the other hand, total expenditure rose to N11.69 trillion in 2021, from N9.95 trillion in 2020, representing 17.4 per cent.

In the first quarter, Q1’21, FG recorded N914.8 billion revenue and N2.89 trillion expenditure, resulting in a N1.97 trillion deficit.

In the second quarter, Q2’21, FG recorded N1.14 trillion revenue and N2.69 trillion expenditure, resulting in N1.55…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper