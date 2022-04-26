PYO and 2023 Aso Rock Race





B’OMO ENI BA DARA KA WI…

The emergence of Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, in the orbit of 2023 Presidential Aspirants, has been like a volcanic eruption in the nation’s political landscape. It has caused upset in some camps and unsettled some other aspirants.

It has changed the dynamics in the political circle, since the morning of Monday, 11 April 2022 when he publicly declared his interest in the contest for the 2023 Race to Aso Rock.

Wondering why the Vice President (PYO) has been the issue in the last couple of weeks? Simply; he stands out from the pack, like a rose among green vegetables. Although of moderate stature, in physique, he is a giant in intellect, comportment, carriage, disposition, exposure, and integrity.

Above all, remarkably, he is the current Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria – a position he has creditably held for almost seven years, without rancour, with absolute loyalty to his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper