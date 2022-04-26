Russia-Ukraine War: Train station strikes, attempt to hit military supplies – Ukraine official





Ukraine’s military com mand has accused Russia of attacking the nation’s railway infrastructure in order to disrupt supply lines for military equipment from foreign countries.

“They are trying to destroy the supply routes of military-technical assistance from partner states. To do this, they focus strikes on railway junctions,” the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote, in a post on Facebook.

It follows Russian attacks on railway infrastructure in five locations in central and western Ukraine on Monday – with at least five people killed and 18 wounded in strikes on two towns in the Vinnytsia region.

Last month some 50 civilians – many of them trying to evacuate to safer locations – were killed by a Russian rocket attack on the railway station in Kramatorsk in the east of the country.

US wants to see a weakened Russia

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has said he hopes Russian losses in Ukraine will deter its leadership from repeating its actions…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper