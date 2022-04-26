Security operatives locate missing herders, cows in Anambra





By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State Police command said yesterday that the missing herdsmen and cows in Anambra State have been located unharmed.

Some herders and cows were kidnapped in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra State last Saturday by gunmen while the herdsmen were asleep.

The state police command’s spokesman, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga, while giving an update yesterday said only one herder was still missing, adding that efforts were being made to rescue him.

A statement by Ikenga said: “Given the development, the Police command got into joint operation with the military.

“On 24/4/2022, some of the alleged victims of abduction were seen in the bush unharmed while one of the abductees is still missing.

READ ALSO: Bloodbath: 20 k!lled in Benue villages as herders invade communities in two LGAs

“The joint operatives also discovered some of the livestock in the bush.

“Furthermore, efforts are being intensified to locate the missing herders and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper