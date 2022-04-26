Top EU court: Austrian passport controls broke Schengen rules





An Austrian decision to reimpose passport controls on its border with Slovenia in 2017 was incompatible with the Schengen Agreement, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Luxembourg ruled on Tuesday.

The case was brought to Europe’s top court by a Slovene who was fined for refusing to present his passport on entering Austria in 2019.

He first took the case to a regional court, which referred the case to the ECJ for a ruling.

Austria reimposed passport controls on its borders with Hungary and Slovenia during the migration crisis of 2015, the ECJ said.

From May 2016 to November 2017, the Slovenian authorities followed the four successive council of the EU’s recommendations to reintroduce border controls for periods of six months at a time.

The ECJ ruled that an EU member state could only renew the measure after the end of the six months when “faced with a new serious threat affecting its…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper