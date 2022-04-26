Upstream: Stakeholders kick against IOCs onshore assets divestment





By Prince Okafor

Stakeholders in the Niger Delta, yesterday, faulted moves by International Oil Companies, IOCs, to divestment their onshore assets in preference to offshore fields.

The stakeholders stated that the divestment move was contrary to the transition advocacy to renewable energy sources and a ploy to evade development obligations and responsibility for polluting the area.

The stakeholders stated this in a communique issued yesterday after a one-day forum on “Community dialogue on unmasking the motives of IOCs divestment in the Niger Delta”The forum, facilitated by the Environmental Rights Action Friends of the Earth Nigeria, ERA/FoEN, was attended by oil community leaders, youth and women leaders, the academia, environmental and rights activists, amongst others.

They called on the Federal Government to compel IOCs operating in the region to honour the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the Global Memorandum of Understandings (GMoUs) and other…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper