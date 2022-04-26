Villagers flee as masked gunmen invade Edo town, kill 4





By Ozioruva Aliu, Uselu-Nahor

Numerous residents have taken flight from Uselu-Nahor, Uhunmwonde Local Government Area, Edo State, following invasion of the community by camouflaged gangsters, who shot dead four youths, including the head of security in the town, Osasu Idubor, last Wednesday.

The gunmen numbering five, attacked a popular location in the tension-soaked community where the victims and other youth leaders constituted by the Enogie (Duke) assembled, and unleashed mayhem.

Three (Osasu Idubor, Courage Izevbuwa and Nosa) died on the spot while others who sustained various degrees of injuries fled for their dear lives.One of the wounded died at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH, about 24 hours after the premeditated shooting.

The targets were reportedly on their duty post at Ahor Kara, collecting duty parking fees from vehicles when the hitmen opened fire on them.

NDV learned the fleeing residents abandoned their homes and businesses to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper