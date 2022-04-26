wahalabelikebicycle: Hubby’s secret second family





Dear Bunmi,

I’ve been married for 16 years, and we have three children. I recently learnt from a family member that my husband had a secret family who lived close to her friend’s house – and that the woman had two children for my him.

I didn’t really believe her because she’s naturally a vicious gossip. When I told my husband about what I learnt, I was expecting him to deny it. Instead, he confessed he’s had the affair running for over 10 years – barely six years after our marriage.

Naturally, I told our children and they were as shocked as I was. I’m worried about the effect on my children if we split up, but I don’t really know how to handle this. Do you? I feel so betrayed.

READ ALSO: #Breakfastloading: I want him as a lover not friend

Queen, by e-mail.

Dear Queen,

Now that your husband’s secret is out, you’ll discover that instead of the stability you once enjoyed in your marriage, you’ll be constantly worrying about where your…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper