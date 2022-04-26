Why APC couldn’t impeach me as Senate President – Saraki





Dr Bukola Saraki

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

Former President of the Senate, Sen. Bukola Saraki, has opened up on why the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC government failed in it’s attempt to remove him from office.

Saraki who spoke in Calabar on Tuesday during a consultative forum with the People’s Democratic party,PDP, delegates as well as other party faithfuls said he has capacity to hold people together and this made it impossible for the APC to remove him from office because to him, everyone mattered.

He also explained that there was no office he held that he didn’t leave better than he met it adding that Nigeria needs a seasoned Nigerian who has capacity, experience who can look above sentiment in solving the challenges bedeviling the country.

The ex governor of Kwara state who came to canvas support from PDP delegates ahead of the presidential primaries scheduled for May 2022 assured Nigerian that he was prepared and capable to lead the country into a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper