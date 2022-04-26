World Class bartending competition returns, unveils ‘Big 30’





By Juliet Ebirim

Recently, Guinness Nigeria announced the commencement of its foremost bartender competition, World Class. This official flag off for the World Class journey which began in Lagos will stop in key cities across Nigeria before ending with a bang in Sydney, Australia.

World Class is the world’s largest and most exclusive bartending competition, mixology education programme; curated to celebrate bartending creativity and innovative cocktail-making trends, while inspiring people to drink better and create unforgettable experiences in the process. World Class has supported, trained, and inspired over 400,000 bartenders, across 60 countries, for over twelve years, while partnering them with the world’s finest spirits – the Diageo Reserve collection.

Sammy Okwandu, Head of Customer Marketing International Premium Spirits, Reserve Brands and Modern Trade opined; ‘World Class is a global platform that seeks to take consumers on a journey where fine…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper