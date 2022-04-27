2023: Igbo presidency’ll rest IPOB agitation —Monarch





By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Secretary-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Mekong River Asia (South East Asia), HRH Eze Ndubuisi Kenneth Oti, yesterday, emphasized that the emergence of a President of Igbo extraction would lay to rest, agitations by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and other forms of agitations across the South East region of the country.

Disclosing this in a statement, the Igbo Monarch called on the political class and indeed Nigerians, to give Ndigbo a sense of belonging by accepting and voting for a presidential candidate of Igbo extraction in the 2023 general election.

The Monarch, who described the South East region as the economic hub of the nation, added that a President of the southeast extraction would not only boost the economic base of Nigeria, but would also build bridges of unity, reconciliation, and progress across regions of the country.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper