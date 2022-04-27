2023 Presidency: Poverty has overtaken us, I can turnaround our fortunes if elected – Gov Udom





Udom

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

A presidential hopeful under the umbrella of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and Akwa Ibom state governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has asserted that Nigeria has been overwhelmed by poverty while promising to turnaround the country’s fortune if given the chance to lead as Nigeria’s president come 2023.

Gov. Udom who gave the assurance on Tuesday in Calabar during his visit to consult with PDP stakeholders over his presidential ambition added that at this stage, the country needs safe hands with creativity , capacity and integrity to lead it out of fluctuation noting that where the person is coming from doesn’t really matter.

He also said that over the years we have not been mindful about who has the basic economic knowledge and understands the dynamics of our country leading our great nation noting that at this point we must put all that into consideration in choosing who leads us come 2023.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper