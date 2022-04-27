Birthday party tragedy: Police reveal identity of cop who shot 2 guests to d3ath





Policeman still on the run

By Evelyn Usman

The Lagos State Police Command has revealed the identity of the policeman whose bullet killed two guests and injured others at a birthday party last Sunday, at La Silver Bar, Egbeda, Lagos.

He is Inspector Mohammed Hussini, serving at the State Headquarters, Ikeja.

The Lagos State Police Command disclosed that findings showed that the shooting was accidental. It also revealed that Inspector Hussani was on illegal duty on the day of the incident.

Spokesman for the Lagos State Police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, explained that when news of the shooting reached the command, ” the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, ordered an immediate full-scale investigation into circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.

“While investigation is ongoing, findings so far revealed that the shooting was accidental and involved an off-duty police officer, Inspr. Mohammed Hussini, serving at the State Headquarters,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper