Ebonyi Guber: I’m contesting to give the people freedom – Ogba

By Anayo Okoli

A frontline governorship aspirant in Ebonyi state, Senator Obinna Ogba has said that he is contesting for the governorship of Ebonyi State to give the people of the state freedom as according to him the people are presently living in fear and bondage.

Ogba, who is aspiring on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, also said he would provide security for the people.

He also dismissed the suggestions by some people in the state that there is an existing zoning arrangement for the governorship position.

“First of all, the people need freedom. The present government has not given them freedom. They can’t speak out for fear of intimidation and attacks. They need security, they have not given them security.

“They need housing. Since Egwu left, no single housing estate has been built in the state. Elechi came, for 8 years no one building that is called housing because he didn’t have interest in…





