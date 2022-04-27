EndSARS panel issues arrest warrant on commissioner of police





A file image of the #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate, before the gunfire.

ABUJA—The Independent Investigation Panel on Human Rights Violations by the defunct SARS and other units of the Nigeria Police Force has issued a warrant of arrest on the Commissioner of Police in charge of Legal Services at the Force Headquarters, CP Igbeh Ochogwu.

The arrest order is in respect of the alleged enforced disappearance and unlawful arrest and detention of one John Emeka Alozie by the Force since June 25, 2017.

The Deputy Director Public Affairs, Force Headquarters, Fatimah Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, said the CP had been ordered on several occasions to appear before the panel with the casefile of the victim (Alozie), but failed to honour the summon, despite adjourning the petitions five times to allow more time for the CP…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper