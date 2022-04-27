FAAC shares N725. 6 b to FG, states, LGs





Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared the sum of N725. 571 billion from the March federation income to the three tiers of government .

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of the FAAC meeting in Abuja, this afternoon.

According to the communique issued by the Mr Hensahw Ogubike, the Director of Information, Press and Public Relations of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) this month’s figure was about N135 billion higher than the N590. 546 billion shared among the federal, states and local governments, last month.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper