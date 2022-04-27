Financial stability: CBN urges Nigerians to access economic interventions 





The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has urged Nigerians to embrace its intervention programmes to promote financial stability and economic development.

The CBN Director of Corporate Communications, Mr Osita Nwanisiobi, said this at the opening session of a two- day fair organised on Wednesday in Owerri by the apex bank.

Nwanisiobi, represented by the Deputy Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mr Sam Okogbue, said that the interventions were aimed at business emancipation and poverty reduction.

Speaking on the theme: “Promoting Financial Stability and Economic Development”, Nwanisiobi said that the CBN had rolled out interventions in the agricultural, manufacturing and other sectors.

He said that the CBN’s Anchor Borrower’s programme was the nation’s saving grace for increased availability of rice during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, rice was the most…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper