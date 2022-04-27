Imo illegal refinery explosion: Agony as 50 of 110 victims buried in 3 graves





By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Villagers from Abaezi community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area and neighbouring towns in Imo State watched in pains, agony as 50 out of over the110 victims were buried after last Friday’s explosion at the illegal refinery in Abaezi community.

The mass burial took place, yesterday, at Abaezi forest in Abacheke community in Ohaji/Egbema area, where some locals dug three graves for the mass burial.

Confirming the number of people who were buried, chairman of Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area, Marcel Amadioha, alongside security agents and officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) supervised the mass burial.

Amadioha simply said: “The victims buried were those bodies that were burnt beyond recognition.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper