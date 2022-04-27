Lekki toll gate: Lagos clarifies legal status over collection of tolls





Lekki-Epe Tollgate… cause of disagreement

.Describes viral statements as erroneous

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has described the statements circulating in the media that it does not have the legal right to collect tolls on the controversial Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge and that tolling on the Link Bridge is unlawful as “erroneous.”

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, made the remarks in a statement to debunk the viral statements.

Onigbanjo noted that the misleading statements were based on the false premise that the Lagos State Government has no pending appeal against the judgment of the Federal High Court in Suit No FHC/L/CS/1405/02 between Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa Esq. Vs. Attorney General of The Federation & Ors.

In the light of the misrepresentation, the commissioner said it has become necessary to state as follows; “On the 27th day of March 2014, the Federal High Court delivered…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper