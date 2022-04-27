Nigeria still worth fighting for, in spite of current challenges — Fayemi





Kayode Fayemi

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti says Nigeria is still worth fighting for, in spite of its current challenges across the country.

Fayemi, one of the Presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the assertions on Wednesday during his consultation visit to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Olalekan Balogun, at his Alarere residence in Ibadan.

According to him, though, youths in the country may want to give up on Nigeria due to a lot of justifiable reasons, but, “I believe Nigeria is still worth fighting for”.

Fayemi, also the Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), said that his desire for the nation’s top most job was for the advancement of the country.

According to him, Nigeria needs people of capacity, competence and courage.

“We need leaders with courage with which to do what is right, which may not be popular,” Fayemi…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper