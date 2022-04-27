Nigeria under pressure and why Buhari should not resign





Ebiseni

By Sola Ebiseni

THIS Easter Sunday evening, as I strolled into the kitchen for something to munch before my usual pupuru and orugbo main cause and racking my brain on what to write for this column, I saw the boys also converge around the dining in the waiting game for dinner singing our Ilaje folklore song.

It is a song made popular by my multi-talented egbon, Ben Omowafola Kasta Tomoloju, dramatist, poet, newspaper editor, television producer, musician, songwriter, etc. Waxing much like the late Ras Kimono and lacing the song with “under pressure “, introduced to the lyrics by the late Reggae star and using spoons, plates and the dining table as instruments they were singing:

Àjà kubo, kubo yeee / Whither oh whirlwind,

Àjà, ku bo, kubo yeee/ Whither oh whirlwind

Àjà, kubo, kubo me ri, me mà/ Whither oh whirlwind, I see or know not !

Me ma mubo y’ àja gb’oma ree o!!/ I know not where the whirlwind has taken the child!

This ancient…





